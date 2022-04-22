Jay Henderson optimistic Stephen Robinson can help develop his game at St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jay Henderson optimistic Stephen Robinson can help develop his game at St Mirren

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 5.21pm
Jay Henderson (left) has been an ever-present under Stephen Robinson (Jane Barlow/PA)
St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson is optimistic that Stephen Robinson can have a similar influence on his career as he did with the likes of David Turnbull and Allan Campbell.

Robinson helped develop the games of a number of young players at Motherwell including Celtic midfielder Turnbull, Luton’s Allan Campbell plus Rangers winger Jake Hastie and James Scott, who moved on to Hull.

Henderson has played all seven matches under Robinson after regaining his place in Jim Goodwin’s team around the turn of the year and he hopes to make progress like the former Motherwell academy graduates.

“The players you just mentioned have gone on to have good careers so I am just hoping I can follow that and he can put the faith in me that he put in them,” Henderson said ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash at home to Hibernian.

“That’s all I need as a player, someone to trust me and help me through the games and maybe mature me and teach me different styles of play, because the style under the new gaffer is a bit different.

“I just need to kick on and finish the rest of the season as best we can.

“I have been back playing wide and he has put his trust in me to be as attacking as I can and that’s music to my ears because that’s the type of player that I am.

“Something he has highlighted since he came in is working in the gym and that’s another aspect of my game that I need to get better at.

“It’s good that he is highlighting stuff like that and it will only help me.”

