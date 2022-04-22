Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram receiving treatment for cancer By Press Association April 22 2022, 5.39pm Andy Goram pictured in November 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram is undergoing cancer treatment, the Ibrox club have confirmed. Rangers have sent their best wishes to the 58-year-old former Scotland international. A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Rangers can confirm our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, is undergoing treatment for cancer in a local hospital. “Club officials are in regular contact with Andy and his family. The family have asked for privacy at this time. Rangers can confirm our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, is undergoing treatment for cancer in a local hospital.Club officials are in regular contact with Andy and his family. pic.twitter.com/bd45nuti6R— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 22, 2022 “Everyone at Rangers wishes ‘The Goalie’ well at this difficult time.” Former Oldham player Goram won six Scottish league titles in seven years after joining Rangers from Hibernian in 1991. He later played for the likes of Motherwell, Manchester United and Queen of the South. As well as winning 43 international caps in football, he also represented Scotland at cricket. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Louis Van Gaal gets support from football world after prostate cancer diagnosis Holland boss Louis van Gaal battling prostate cancer Previously unseen pictures of day Forfar dared to dream against Rangers at Hampden Alfredo Morelos at double as Rangers respond to Celtic loss by hammering Hearts