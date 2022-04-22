Romain Perraud hopes Southampton produce ‘big answer’ against Brighton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Romain Perraud says Southampton must produce a “big answer” against Brighton after feeling poor mentality proved costly in a disappointing 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Saints’ hopes of a top-half Premier League finish suffered a setback at Turf Moor on Thursday evening as first-half goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins boosted the Clarets’ survival bid.

Defeat in Lancashire came on the back of last weekend’s morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Champions League-chasing Arsenal at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men return to action on Sunday afternoon with a trip along the south coast to face opponents also pushing for the top 10.

“For us, it was not enough,” French left-back Perraud – reflecting on Saints’ display at Burnley – told the club website.

“Last week against Arsenal, we played like Burnley did (against us). I think we missed so many ways of playing football.

“We have to forget this game and now we have to be focused on Brighton.

“For our fans, for the club, we have to give a big answer, because our mindset was not good.

“Sunday we will play a team like us in the same position, I think, with the same number of points.

“I think it will be an open game to play and we have to give everything.”

Southampton are a point and three places below the Seagulls ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.