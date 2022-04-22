Walsall without Stephen Ward for their League Two clash at home to Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Walsall without Stephen Ward for their League Two clash at home to Port Vale

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 5.51pm
Walsall’s Stephen Ward has retired (Morgan Harlow/PA)
Walsall’s Stephen Ward has retired from football with immediate effect.

The defender’s final appearance came in the Good Friday win over Carlisle at the Banks’s Stadium and he will not be available for boss Michael Flynn for the final games, starting against Port Vale on Saturday.

Tom Leak is hoping to keep his place after a first start under Flynn on Monday.

Walsall continue to be without Conor Wilkinson after he suffered an ACL injury which could keep him out for 12 months.

Vale midfielders Brad Walker and Tom Pett will be assessed ahead of the trip to Walsall.

The pair have been nursing hamstring injuries and missed the defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Wing-back James Gibbons is recovering from an ankle ligament problem and remains a major doubt for the visitors.

Vale are two points clear in the third and final automatic promotion spot in Sky Bet League Two.

