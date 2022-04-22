Neil Etheridge eyeing return as Birmingham take on Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Neil Etheridge eyeing return as Birmingham take on Millwall

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 6.11pm
Birmingham’s Neil Etheridge is fit again (Leila Coker/PA)
Neil Etheridge should return for Birmingham’s visit of Millwall.

The goalkeeper suffered a head injury in the defeat at Nottingham Forest before Easter but has recovered.

George Friend could feature for the first time since January after hamstring and calf injuries.

Boss Lee Bowyer has said he would take his younger players out of the spotlight after Monday’s 6-1 defeat at Blackpool.

Millwall could have a number of players back for the trip to St Andrew’s.

Luke Freeman and Mason Bennett could return for manager Gary Rowett, ahead of the game at his former club.

Shaun Hutchinson returned from injury against Hull this week and is expected to travel.

Scott Malone is likely to miss out with a hamstring issue along with Jed Wallace, who is struggling with a groin injury.

