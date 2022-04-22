Fresh unity behind Hearts success, reveals Toby Sibbick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Fresh unity behind Hearts success, reveals Toby Sibbick

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 6.21pm
Toby Sibbick celebrates at Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA)
Toby Sibbick celebrates at Hampden (Steve Welsh/PA)

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick has noticed a major difference in the Tynecastle togetherness since returning to Gorgie.

Sibbick spent several months on loan at Hearts under Daniel Stendel before the pandemic forced a suspension of football in March 2020.

Hearts were soon relegated after being bottom of the table when Covid-19 struck, but Sibbick returned to a much different club in January this year.

Robbie Neilson’s men have already secured third spot in their first season back in the cinch Premiership and reached the Scottish Cup final with victory over Hibernian last weekend.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash against Dundee United at Tannadice, Sibbick said: “There are no friendship groups, everyone mixes in together. At previous teams there have been friendship groups and not everyone interacts with each other.

“A lot has changed. A couple of years ago, I don’t know if there were too many egos, but I don’t think everyone was together.

“A lot of faces have gone out and a lot have come in and I do feel the dressing room is a lot more united than it was a couple of years ago

“I have been in those relegation fights for almost my whole career apart from one season and it’s obviously tough, especially if you go 1-0 down, it’s almost a psychological thing that you are going to lose the game and it’s hard to get back into it.

“That’s probably how it was last time and when you’re down there it’s easy to blame everyone else, apart from yourself.

“It’s a much better place now to be.”

Hearts can go no higher or lower than third, but Sibbick is determined to finish the league campaign on a high so they are fully ready to face Rangers at Hampden on May 21.

“It’s important because if we get complacent you can go into a final and almost get battered,” the 22-year-old said.

“We have spoken about it and we don’t want to get complacent, we want to win the games we have left and get as many points as we can.

“Everyone wants to be in the starting XI for the final and we will all be working hard to get in it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier