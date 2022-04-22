Alex Mowatt ruled out for rest of season as West Brom take on Coventry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Alex Mowatt ruled out for rest of season as West Brom take on Coventry

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 7.19pm
West Brom’s Alex Mowatt has been ruled out for the rest of the season (Leila Coker/PA)
West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt is ruled out against Coventry and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Mowatt, who has made 34 appearances for the Baggies this season, came off 10 minutes into the second half of Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old is expected to be able to take part in full pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce remains without Daryl Dike (hamstring) and is set to ask United States head coach Greg Berhalter to leave the striker out of his plans for four summer fixtures given his lack of playing time.

Coventry manager Mark Robins has confirmed that Fankaty Dabo will miss the rest of the season.

Dabo suffered a hamstring strain in the win over Birmingham on Good Friday and will not feature in the remaining three games of the campaign.

Centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter is back in training with the Sky Blues and could travel with the squad to The Hawthorns.

Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles have also resumed training, while Matty Godden has had a second injection in his calf injury and could return for the final game of the season against Stoke.

