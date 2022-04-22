Emma Raducanu finds on-song Iga Swiatek too strong in Stuttgart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Emma Raducanu finds on-song Iga Swiatek too strong in Stuttgart

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 8.27pm
Britain’s Emma Raducanu lost to Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
Emma Raducanu became the latest victim of the in-form Iga Swiatek as the world number one advanced to the semi-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Swiatek extended her winning run to 21 matches with a 6-4 6-4 victory, but was made to work hard by her teenage opponent in Stuttgart.

The result means Johanna Konta remains the last British woman to defeat a current world number one, Konta beating Angelique Kerber at Eastbourne in 2017.

Playing in her first WTA event on clay, Raducanu lost her serve in the opening game of the match and Swiatek dropped just three points on serve to comfortably take the first set.

Raducanu was also broken in the first game of the second set but broke back  immediately to love, only to drop serve in the next game before leaving the court for a medical time-out.

Swiatek held serve comfortably when play resumed but had to save two break points in both the eighth and 10th games to seal victory against the US Open champion.

Iga Swiatek
Poland’s Iga Swiatek returns a ball during her victory over Emma Raducanu in Stuttgart (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

Having lost just three games in her previous six sets, Swiatek said during an on-court interview: “I’m pretty happy that today’s match was longer because it’s going to give me a lot of experience.

“Playing here is never routine because the surface is really tricky.”

The only previous meeting between Swiatek and Raducanu had come in the quarter-finals of the girls’ singles at Wimbledon in 2018, when Swiatek won 6-0 6-1.

