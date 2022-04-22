Noah Chilvers nets winner as Colchester all-but end Newport’s play-off hopes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport’s hopes of making the League Two play-offs look to be over after Colchester fought back to edge a 2-1 victory at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles dominated the first half and went close though Finn Azaz, Rob Street and Aaron Lewis before Dom Telford broke the deadlock in the 40th minute.

James Waite, Josh Pask and Azaz all combined to tee up League Two’s top scorer for a confident finish past Shamal George from close range.

And the hosts could have had a second before half-time, but referee Tom Reeves rejected a strong penalty appeal when Street appeared to be bundled over in the box.

That proved costly after the break as the U’s played with renewed vigour and grabbed a deserved equaliser after 68 minutes when substitute John Akinde beat Joe Day via a deflected effort with his first touch.

And Noah Chilvers completed Colchester’s comeback with a composed finish after 77 minutes.

A fourth-successive home defeat leaves Newport 10th in the table, three points off the top seven with only two games to play.