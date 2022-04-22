Noah Chilvers nets winner as Colchester all-but end Newport’s play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Noah Chilvers nets winner as Colchester all-but end Newport’s play-off hopes

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 9.55pm
Noah Chilvers netted Colchester’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
Newport’s hopes of making the League Two play-offs look to be over after Colchester fought back to edge a 2-1 victory at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles dominated the first half and went close though Finn Azaz, Rob Street and Aaron Lewis before Dom Telford broke the deadlock in the 40th minute.

James Waite, Josh Pask and Azaz all combined to tee up League Two’s top scorer for a confident finish past Shamal George from close range.

And the hosts could have had a second before half-time, but referee Tom Reeves rejected a strong penalty appeal when Street appeared to be bundled over in the box.

That proved costly after the break as the U’s played with renewed vigour and grabbed a deserved equaliser after 68 minutes when substitute John Akinde beat Joe Day via a deflected effort with his first touch.

And Noah Chilvers completed Colchester’s comeback with a composed finish after 77 minutes.

A fourth-successive home defeat leaves Newport 10th in the table, three points off the top seven with only two games to play.

