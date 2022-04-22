London Irish end winless run with rout of Newcastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

London Irish recorded a first win in five games as they beat Newcastle Falcons 42-14 at Kingston Park on Friday evening.

A bonus point was secured inside the opening half thanks to the inspired Paddy Jackson, who was flawless with the boot as he dictated the tempo and play, and tries from Kyle Rowe, Albert Tuisue, Agustin Creevy and Oliver Hassell-Collins.

Sean Robinson and Ben Stevenson kept the Falcons in it up to that point but further scores from Curtis Rona and Matt Cornish put the game to bed before the late dismissals of Newcastle’s Gary Graham and Irish replacement Facundo Gigena.

The visitors took the lead on 15 minutes when Rowe was able to go over in the corner after Newcastle were offside close to their own line. The ball was played out to the right and Rowe scored before Jackson added the conversion.

That lead lasted barely three minutes as Robinson spotted a gap and ploughed his way over the try line underneath the posts.

The Falcons tryscorer was soon in the sin bin and from the resulting penalty, Irish were able to regain the lead with Tuisue diving over and Jackson again kicking the extra two points.

The visitors got their third try of the game on 29 minutes as Creevy burrowed his way over from a rolling maul and Jackson continued his fine kicking as he again converted from tight to the touchline to establish a 21-7 lead.

The bonus point was secured in the 38th minute as Hassell-Collins had space to go over in the corner after a succession of penalties five metres out for the away side sucked in the Newcastle defence from the scrum.

Stevenson went over with the clock in the red at the end of the half to give Newcastle hope in the second half, with Joel Hodgson adding the extras to make it 28-14 at the break.

The Falcons started the second in the ascendancy, pinning Irish back in their own 22 for the opening 10 minutes of the half, but were unable to get themselves over the line.

London Irish extended their lead on 61 minutes as Rona powered his way over the line from close range following a quick tap penalty from a scrum. The imperious Jackson was on target again with the conversion.

Irish added another try through Cornish, who gathered a superb crossfield kick from Jackson and beat the tackle to roll over in the corner with Jackson converting.

The game finished 14-a-side as Gigena and Graham both were sent off by referee Carl Dickson who, after consulting replays, decided they both warranted reds for putting their heads together on 77 minutes.

It was a drab end to a fine evening for Irish who dominated throughout and keep their play-off hopes alive thanks to the five points they bring back to London.