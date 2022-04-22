Derek McInnes ‘absolutely delighted’ as Kilmarnock crowned Championship winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Derek McInnes ‘absolutely delighted’ as Kilmarnock crowned Championship winners

By Press Association
April 22 2022, 11.41pm
Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock were crowned champions on Friday night (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes admitted he was “absolutely delighted” after his Kilmarnock side won the Scottish Championship title after a dramatic late 2-1 comeback victory over nearest title rivals Arbroath.

James Craigen finished off an excellent counter-attacking move to put the visitors ahead and – after being booed off at half-time – Killie stepped it up in the second-half, equalising through Ash Taylor before Blair Alston’s stoppage-time winner caused absolute bedlam at Rugby Park.

McInnes said: “I’m absolutely delighted. Sometimes you don’t know how players are going to react, sometimes they’re too excited or sometimes nervous.

“I thought Arbroath were excellent in the first half and we needed to be more of what we have been in the last while.

“Half-time came at a good time for us and we managed to regroup and we asked the players to back themselves more and show more composure.

“I thought we dominated the second half. It was just about if we got that goal early enough to give us the chance of getting the second one as well.

“You were beginning to think it wasn’t going to be our night after we were weren’t awarded what I thought was a penalty and Derek Gaston made a couple of terrific saves as well.

“When I came here, I was told that we lacked this and that, but quickly I learned that there is a lot of personality in these players and they just needed it brought out them and we needed to give them more confidence and make sure they enjoyed playing at home.

“When you see nights like tonight, it just shows how big the club is and that’s why I wanted to become the manager of Kilmarnock.

“The whole country wanted Arbroath to win tonight and I get that, but the best team wins the league and that’s a fact.

“It’s not easy winning leagues and we had to do it the hard way.

“It would’ve been tough for us to go again next week if we didn’t win tonight but when the questions were asked, we have answered them.

“I’m delighted for everyone associated with the club.”

