Pilot safe-standing scheme producing ‘very encouraging findings’ at early stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Pilot safe-standing scheme producing ‘very encouraging findings’ at early stage

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 12.03am
Manchester City fans in the safe standing section (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City fans in the safe standing section (Martin Rickett/PA)

Safe standing measures are having a positive impact on crowd safety, according to the interim findings from the pilot scheme which began at the start of the year.

Five clubs – Cardiff, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham – are taking part in the licensed safe standing pilot commissioned by the Government.

The installation of barriers or rails in seated areas where persistent standing had been occurring have led to more orderly goal celebrations, made fans’ exit from the area easier to manage, and made areas of overcrowding easier to spot, according to an independent evaluation conducted by CFE Research and published by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority on Saturday.

One of the safe standing areas at Stamford Bridge, prior to the match against Liverpool on January 2
One of the safe standing areas at Stamford Bridge, prior to the match against Liverpool on January 2 (Adam Davy/PA)

The pilot, which started with Chelsea’s Premier League match against Liverpool on January 2, marked the end of a blanket ban on standing in the top two tiers of English football which has been in place for more than 25 years.

Clubs had been required to provide all-seated accommodation since August 1994 in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

The interim report said the licensed safe standing areas removed the requirement for safety staff to encourage spectators to sit down, reducing the risk of conflict between staff and spectators.

The report found no evidence that the introduction of the safe standing areas had led to an increase in standing in other areas of the ground, but nor had their introduction done anything to eradicate it.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston welcomed the interim findings
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston welcomed the interim findings (Matt Crossick/PA)

Blocking of aisles and gangways and climbing on barriers remain risks associated with standing, but CFE found none of these had increased as a result of the introduction of licensed standing areas.

A final report will be provided to ministers at the conclusion of the pilot programme and inform their decisions over a potential wider roll-out of licensed standing for Premier League and Championship clubs.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “These are very encouraging findings for fans, clubs and safety groups.

“Whilst we’re only at the halfway point of our early adopters programme and will reserve final judgement on a wider rollout until the process is completed, the signs are positive that fan safety is not only being maintained, but improved.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier