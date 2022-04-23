Dundee United boss Tam Courts expects cup final motivation to fire Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee United boss Tam Courts expects cup final motivation to fire Hearts

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 10.27am
Dundee United manager Tam Courts looking for win over Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United manager Tam Courts looking for win over Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Dundee United boss Tam Courts believes the quest for Scottish Cup final places will keep Sunday’s opponents Hearts motivated in their final five cinch Premiership fixtures.

The Jambos are guaranteed third place in the league, sitting 16 points clear of the Taysiders ahead of their meeting at Tannadice.

And following their 2-1 cup semi-final win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian at Hampden Park last weekend, Robbie Neilson’s side will face Rangers in the showpiece occasion at the national stadium on May 21.

Courts’ side confirmed their top-half finish with a 2-2 draw against local rivals Dundee in the final pre-split game and are looking for their first win of the season over Hearts after two defeats and a draw.

But the United boss expects the Gorgie men will not lack motivation.

He said: “The great thing from their perspective is they now have players playing for a cup final place.

“You look at Hearts coming up from the Championship last season, they have had a brilliant season.

“It is a squad two, three years in the making.

“They have quality throughout the squad which has been used to the best possible effect by the management team, hence the reason they are third and in the Scottish Cup final.

“The good thing from our perspective is we have pushed them really closely on the three occasions that we have played them this year, particularly, the last two.

“So for us at this stage of the season, the negative pressure of getting into the top-six is off, so I like to think we have the squad in a good place to try to go to win the game.

“The key thing for us is that we have proven that on our day we are a match for anyone.

“The carrot of getting the first victory is highly motivational for us.”

