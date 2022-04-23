Malky Mackay hopes Ross County players relish the big games in push for Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Malky Mackay hopes Ross County players relish the big games in push for Europe

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 10.31am
Malky Mackay’s side take on the league leaders (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay’s side take on the league leaders (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay urged his players to make the most of their big game against Celtic after earning the right to occupy centre stage in the season finale.

County went from bottom of the cinch Premiership to securing a top-six spot inside four months.

Their first reward is hosting the leaders, who are looking to bounce back from their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers and consolidate top spot in the table.

County have plenty to play for themselves with places in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on offer for the teams finishing fourth and fifth in the league, and the battle between the Staggies, Motherwell and Dundee United looks set to go all the way.

Mackay said: “Its great we made the top six and that means you play the top teams in the league.

“The fact we have Celtic coming up, the league leaders, there is a lot riding on the game for both teams.

“The fact that it’s live on TV as well makes a big difference and it will be sold out. It’s another great occasion for the players.

“I talk to them a lot about wanting to play against the best players, to test themselves against the best and want to play in front of as big crowds as they can and great atmospheres.

“It’s testament to them that with five games to go they have a game like this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier