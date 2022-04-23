Hearts boss Robbie Neilson demands Hearts match intensity of desperate opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson demands Hearts match intensity of desperate opponents

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 10.39am
Robbie Neilson aims to continue the momentum (Steve Welsh/PA)
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has challenged his players to match their opponents’ desperation for points ahead of their final five cinch Premiership games.

Neilson’s side can go no higher or lower than third and have secured European group-stage football after reaching the Scottish Cup final.

With Celtic and Rangers battling for the title and Dundee United, Motherwell and Ross County vying for the final two European spots, Hearts will face determined opponents starting with Sunday’s trip to Tannadice.

Neilson wants his side to maintain their momentum ahead of the May 21 final against Rangers and not let their league form slip.

“We’ve got five tough games coming up,” he said. “Two teams are competing for the title and then the teams below us are going for European spots.

“We have five games against teams who are desperate to win matches. We need to be desperate as well.

“We need to win these games so we are going into the game against Dundee United to win the game.

“We have a couple of injuries here and there but, out of the guys who are available, we will put put our strongest team and make sure we try and continue the good form we have shown throughout the season to carry it into the final.

“One of the key things going into the semi-final, because we had already cemented third position we wanted a carrot at the end of the season. The guys are desperate to stay in this team.”

