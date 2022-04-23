Promotion-chasing Luton held by Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Promotion-chasing Luton held by Blackpool

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 2.53pm
Elijah Adebayo scored for Luton (Nigel French/PA)
Luton failed to get the win they needed to all but secure a Sky Bet Championship play-off place after being held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool.

Town went ahead after just two minutes when Kal Naismith released Elijah Adebayo on the right and he cut inside before firing a deflected cross-shot into the bottom corner for his 17th goal of the season.

Unbowed, the visitors looked the brighter, Keshi Anderson skewing well wide with a difficult 20-yard half volley before a long throw caused confusion and was prodded wide by Gary Madine, with the hosts needing debutant goalkeeper Harry Isted to confidently claim some crosses and relieve the pressure.

Harry Cornick went close to adding a second, his well-struck attempt drawing a decent parry from Chris Maxwell, while he should have also scored on 33 minutes but headed wastefully over the bar from Robert Snodgrass’ pinpoint cross.

With Blackpool’s threat reducing, Anderson tried his luck again from distance but fired into the stands.

After the break, Luton looked for a pressure-relieving second, with a good move on the right seeing Peter Kioso’s cross deflected for Allan Campbell, whose shot was charged down.

Blackpool then got the goal their first-half display deserved, CJ Hamilton going down easily in the box under a needless sliding challenge from Dan Potts, with Madine drilling the resulting penalty beyond Isted.

Madine looked to double his tally but his 20-yard snapshot was too close to Isted before Luton substitute Admiral Muskwe, on for skipper Sonny Bradley, almost netted with his first touch, Maxwell repelling his close range stab.

Anderson got his radar all wrong from a decent free-kick chance while Hamilton, picked out by a superb crossfield pass from Connolly, cut inside Kioso but sliced his attempt out for a throw-in.

Kioso tried to score at the other end, tamely shooting at Maxwell, before Luton might have won it with four minutes left when Snodgrass’ cross was met by the leaping Cameron Jerome who powered disappointingly wide.

Luton thought they had won it in stoppage-time when Adebayo raced on to Henri Lansbury’s free kick and fed Muskwe who scored, but the forward was adjudged to have fouled Richard Keogh and the goal was disallowed.

