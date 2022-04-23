Kieran Sadlier and Amadou Bakayoko fire Bolton to victory at Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-half goals from Kieran Sadlier and substitute Amadou Bakayoko secured a 2-1 Sky Bet League One win for Bolton at Cheltenham.

Oladapo Afolayan thumped a volley wide for Bolton in the opening period and Sadlier saw an effort well saved by Scott Flinders.

At the other end, Alfie May brought out the best in on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford after a fine through ball from Kion Etete as it remained goalless at the break.

But Sadlier opened the scoring from a tight angle in the 57th minute after good play from Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who pulled it back into his path.

Wanderers’ lead was doubled in the 76th minute when Lewis Freestone brought down Afolayan in the box and Sierra Leone international Bakayoko stepped up to convert from the penalty spot.

Cheltenham pulled one back through Aston Villa prospect Aaron Ramsey in the 89th minute to set up an exciting finish to the game, but they could not muster a leveller.

Bolton stay 10th, while Cheltenham are now guaranteed their highest ever finish despite losing in their final home game of the campaign.