Matty Kosylo bags brace as Altrincham beat Wealdstone

Altrincham scored three goals in 10 second-half minutes to beat Wealdstone 4-2 at home in the National League.

The hosts opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Matty Kosylo, who turned home from close range.

Kosylo had his second straight after the break when his effort was fumbled into the goal by George Wickens.

Altrincham were out of sight by the 52nd minute as Isaac Marriott’s ferocious 25-yard strike found the back of the net.

The home side had their fourth just 10 minutes into the second half, this time Josh Hancock latching onto a defensive mistake and slipping in Dan Mooney who finished well.

Wealdstone pulled one back with just under 20 minutes to play when Charlie Cooper dispatched from close range.

They grabbed their second after Toby Mullarkey turned the ball into his own net but Wealdstone slipped to their first defeat in three games.