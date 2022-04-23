Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes suffer further hit with draw at Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes suffer further hit with draw at Swansea

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.11pm
Michael Obafemi levelled at Swansea (David Davies/PA)
Middlesbrough’s quest for a Championship play-off berth looks all but over after a 1-1 draw at Swansea.

Chris Wilder’s side are now winless in five matches after Riley McGree’s goal was quickly cancelled out by Swans striker Michael Obafemi in a breathless opening to the second half at the Swansea.com Stadium.

In the space of 11 manic minutes after a forgettable first half, both sides scored, both rattled the crossbar with thunderous shots and Boro squandered two gilt-edged chances.

McGree’s strike began the mayhem in the 46th minute. His 20-yard effort found its way into the net via a deflection and the bar after a loose pass from Swans captain Matt Grimes playing out from the back had gifted the Australian midfielder possession.

It was Boro’s first goal since a 4-0 win at Peterborough on April 2 and it should have been 2-0 almost immediately, but Marcus Tavernier shot tamely into the arms of Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher from 10 yards out while in acres of space.

The away side were punished instantly.

Swansea swept straight up the other end for in-form forward Obafemi to net his 11th goal of the season – and his 10th in 2022 – with a low right-footed drive from Joel Piroe’s pass.

With the pace and urgency of the match unrecognisable from earlier, Boro boss Wilder was left holding his head in his hands when, in quick succession, Marc Bola’s volley crashed off the woodwork and Anfernee Dijksteel failed to finish off an incredible solo run from inside his own half.

Moments later Swansea left wing-back Hannes Wolf shook the frame of the Boro goal with a left-foot shot from a lightning counter-attack.

The mayhem could not last, and did not, but there was more intent at either end until the final whistle, despite there being no further breakthrough.

Nobody in the stadium would have predicted the lively – and at times explosive – way the game developed.

To say the first-half action was tepid would be an understatement.

The visitors played with a tempo that suggested the long journey to south Wales had sapped them of energy.

Attackers Josh Coburn and Duncan Watmore wasted half-chances in the opening exchanges during which the Middlesbrough threat was otherwise negligible.

As for Swansea, they too offered little aside from the neat passing triangles for which they are renowned.

Russell Martin’s side monopolised possession – statistics showed they enjoyed 80 per cent of it in the opening 45 minutes – but they lacked incision in the final third.

There were sniffs at goal for the prolific Piroe and midfielder Flynn Downes, but to describe them even as half-chances would be a stretch.

And when Ben Cabango skewed a shot well wide seconds before the interval it summed up a half in which neither team managed a single shot on target.

The entertainment value improved markedly thereafter, but neither side could complain about the draw.

