Chuks Aneke completes scoring as Charlton cruise past Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Chuks Aneke completes scoring as Charlton cruise past Shrewsbury

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.17pm
Chuks Aneke completed the scoring for Charlton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chuks Aneke completed the scoring for Charlton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Charlton ran out comfortable winners at The Valley as they defeated Shrewsbury 2-0 in Sky Bet League One.

The first real chance of the game fell to Conor Washington in the 36th minute as he found space in the area to shoot, but his effort was well blocked by goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

A header from Alex Gilbey before the break was collected well by the Shrewsbury stopper.

The visitors almost took the lead three minutes after the restart with a fine double save by Craig MacGillivray: firstly from Ryan Bowman, then a follow-up from Joshua Daniels.

Washington avoided the offside trap in the 63rd minute and broke through on goal, but Marosi blocked his shot.

But the hosts went ahead a minute later when Jayden Stockley headed home from an Albie Morgan corner.

The home side put the game beyond reach in the 85th minute when substitute Chuks Aneke netted with his head. However, there was a six-minute stoppage before the free-kick was taken after an incident behind the goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier