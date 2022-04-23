Northampton move into automatic promotion places with win at Leyton Orient

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton moved into the automatic promotion places with a 4-2 away win at Leyton Orient.

Mitch Pinnock opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he rifled home an unstoppable 20-yard shot and the Cobblers doubled their lead on 32 minutes when John Guthrie scored from close range after his initial effort had hit the upright.

Six minutes later, Joshua Felix-Eppiah sprung the offside trap for the visitors’ third goal of the game.

Orient clawed a goal back in the first minute of first-half added time when Theo Archibald tapped home a Paul Smyth cross but the unmarked Felix-Eppiah restored the Cobblers’ three-goal lead when he headed home two minutes later.

Five minutes after the break, substitute Jordan Brown reduced the deficit by finding the bottom corner but, although the home side continued to press forward with Smyth and Harry Smith going close, the Cobblers protected their lead.

Orient ended the game with 10 men following the dismissal of Shad Ogie in the 82nd minute, after he appeared to head-butt Danny Rose – who was booked in the incident.