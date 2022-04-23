Inverness clinch third place with victory at Morton By Press Association April 23 2022, 5.19pm Roddy MacGregor struck in the 27th minute at Cappielow Park (Jeff Holmes/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Inverness secured third place in the cinch Championship as Roddy MacGregor’s first-half strike saw them to a 1-0 win at Morton. MacGregor sent a shot past Jack Hamilton from around 20 yards out in the 27th minute of the contest at Cappielow. The visitors subsequently had an effort cleared off the line six minutes into the second half as Iain Wilson dealt with Tom Walsh’s attempt. Billy Dodds’ men keep four points clear of fourth-placed Patrick in the play-off places, while Dougie Imrie’s Morton stay seventh. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Kevin O’Hara warns Morton they will face a different Dunfermline Morton come from behind to dent Partick Thistle promotion hopes 3 Arbroath talking points from Morton draw including impressive clean sheet stat Dougie Imrie masterminds Morton’s win over former team Inverness