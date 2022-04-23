Inverness clinch third place with victory at Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness secured third place in the cinch Championship as Roddy MacGregor’s first-half strike saw them to a 1-0 win at Morton.

MacGregor sent a shot past Jack Hamilton from around 20 yards out in the 27th minute of the contest at Cappielow.

The visitors subsequently had an effort cleared off the line six minutes into the second half as Iain Wilson dealt with Tom Walsh’s attempt.

Billy Dodds’ men keep four points clear of fourth-placed Patrick in the play-off places, while Dougie Imrie’s Morton stay seventh.