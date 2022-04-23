Tommy Lowery leaves it late to rescue draw for relegated Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Tommy Lowery leaves it late to rescue draw for relegated Crewe

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.21pm
Tommy Lowery levelled things up for Crewe (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Tommy Lowery levelled things up for Crewe (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Tommy Lowery’s stunning late strike dashed Ipswich’s hopes of ending their winless run in Sky Bet League One as Crewe grabbed a 1-1 draw.

The Alex midfielder cancelled out Conor Chaplin’s first-half effort, leaving the Tractor Boys without a win in five games. The Railwaymen have now claimed four points from three games under caretaker boss Alex Morris since their relegation was confirmed on April 9.

Both sides struggled to pose a goal threat early on. Joe Piggott’s blast from 20 yards cleared the Crewe bar by some distance, although Town captain Sam Morsy came closer with a deflected effort which flew past a post.

But the game sparked into life and James Norwood wasted a one-on-one with Crewe keeper Dave Richards. The flag stayed down as the striker latched onto Tyreeq Bakinson’s long ball, only to shoot straight at the onrushing keeper.

Chris Long smashed an ambitious effort several yards past a post for Crewe.

But Chaplin produced the first half’s best finish when he drilled a shot across Richards into the bottom corner after Janoi Donacien swept the ball across the box in stoppage time.

Christian Walton preserved the East Anglians’ lead after the break, diving across to keep out Mikael Mandron’s far-post header after Long whipped the ball across the box.

Mandron had another chance to level after the ball dropped into his path, but Ipswich substitute Idris El Mizouni threw himself into the path of the striker’s shot.

At the other end Richards was off his line again, using his feet this time to thwart Norwood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier