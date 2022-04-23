Solihull keep up promotion hunt with win over struggling Aldershot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Solihull keep up promotion hunt with win over struggling Aldershot

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.23pm
Joe Sbarra put Solihull 1-0 up against Aldershot (Barrington Coombs/PA).
Joe Sbarra put Solihull 1-0 up against Aldershot (Barrington Coombs/PA).

Solihull returned to winning ways as goals from Joe Sbarra and Danny Newton earned the promotion-chasers a 2-1 home victory over strugglers Aldershot.

Five days on from their loss at National League leaders Stockport that had ended a seven-game unbeaten run featuring five wins, Neal Ardley’s Moors took the lead courtesy of Sbarra’s finish in the 37th minute.

Andrew Dallas had hit the post for the hosts prior to that and subsequently did so again before Newton doubled the advantage six minutes into the second half.

Aldershot reduced the deficit in stoppage time via Lewis Kinsella but it was too little too late.

Fourth-placed Solihull are now two points behind third-placed Halifax, while the gap between Mark Molesley’s 20th-placed Aldershot and the relegation zone is seven points – the Shots have two games in hand over 21st-placed King’s Lynn.

