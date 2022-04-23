Stevenage all-but secure League Two status following victory over Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage all-but secured their Sky Bet League Two survival with a 2-0 victory over Tranmere.

Luke Norris struck in each half to take his tally for the season to 14, sparking jubilant scenes at full-time.

After a quiet opening quarter, two goalmouth scrambles in as many minutes almost had Stevenage ahead, only for the finish to elude them.

With the wind and momentum behind them, Boro broke the deadlock after 22 minutes when Norris scored from 12 yards.

Luther James-Wildin’s cross hit Josh Hawkes’ outstretched arm and after initially hesitating, referee Keith Stroud pointed to the spot.

The hosts continued to threaten from wide areas, but Tranmere were the livelier side after the break, with Elliott Nevitt failing to convert a close-range chance.

That proved costly when Norris doubled Boro’s lead after 67 minutes, heading back across goal following an inch-perfect Ben Coker cross.

Tranmere’s best chance fell to substitute Nicky Maynard late on but he slipped at the decisive moment, allowing Stevenage to claim the points.