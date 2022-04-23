Reading’s Championship status secured despite comprehensive defeat at Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Reading’s Championship status secured despite comprehensive defeat at Hull

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.33pm
Keane Lewis-Potter put Hull ahead (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Reading were assured of Sky Bet Championship football for next season despite suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Hull.

With Peterborough losing at home to Nottingham Forest, Tom Ince’s side are now guaranteed second-tier football for another campaign.

Celebrations from Royals fans were tempered, though, as two goals from Keane Lewis-Potter and an Alfie Jones tap-in consigned the visitors to a humbling defeat.

Reading have had an awful season, with a six-point reduction not helping their cause.

But this performance at the MKM Stadium, against a club with nothing to play for and marking time ahead of a reported big summer spending splurge, further highlighted the demanding job of rebuilding an ineffectual squad.

In keeping with the rest of the game, the hosts had a lot more of the football early on, but they created very few chances during a pedestrian start from both sides.

Richie Smallwood’s header over the crossbar off George Honeyman’s free-kick was as good as it got before the half-hour mark.

Honeyman’s reliable set-pieces, this time from a corner, also partially threatened Reading’s defence, but Hull centre-back Jacob Greaves misjudged the flight of the ball with a wayward header.

Reading had their moments, especially on Hull’s right flank, but they lacked the nous to give goalkeeper Nathan Baxter any semblance of a fright.

That was evidenced after 35 minutes when Josh Laurent, afforded too much space off Junior Hoilett’s smart cross, tamely headed into Baxter’s hands from the edge of the six-yard box.

Just when Ince might have expected his players to have gained motivation from that neat piece of play, Hull scored five minutes later.

Honeyman nicked the ball off Tom Dele-Bashiru in a central area, yet his pass towards Lewis-Potter on the left should, at the very least, have been intercepted.

An unmarked Lewis-Potter instead charged into the penalty area and smashed into the roof of the net with his left foot from a difficult angle.

Perhaps distracted by the news Peterborough were losing at half-time, Reading conceded again after 53 minutes.

Honeyman was again the provider with a searching free-kick into the middle of the penalty box.

The visitors made an awful mess of the set-piece, with the scruffy rebound offering Jones an unmissable chance from six yards.

Reading at least responded, and nearly equalised on the hour when former Hull midfielder Tom Ince sent over a teasing ball from the left side.

Lucas Joao did well to latch on to the chance, but Baxter stood tall and strong to palm away for a corner.

Hull defended too deeply thereafter, but they were a continual threat on the break and scored a third when Lewis-Potter coolly slotted home a long ball in injury time.

Reading will, however, be back in the Championship next season – but a big summer of change will be needed to prevent another campaign of struggle on this evidence.

