Home Sport

Doncaster cling on to League One status by beating Burton

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.33pm
Joe Dodoo scored for Rovers (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Dodoo scored for Rovers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster extended their stay in League One until the final week of the season after beating Burton 2-0 in their final home game of the campaign.

Rovers are all-but-mathematically relegated as they require a 29-goal swing as well as results to go their way over the final week of the campaign in order to survive.

But goals from Joe Dodoo and Josh Martin ensured they live to fight another day as they picked up the win over the Brewers.

It did not look set to be their day when Kyle Knoyle was judged to have hauled down John Brayford inside the box. But Jonathan Mitchell got a strong hand to Gassan Ahadme’s penalty to keep it out.

Burton enjoyed the better of the first-half chances in a lowkey affair with Ahadme powering a header narrowly wide.

But Rovers took the lead on 37 minutes when Dodoo met Knoyle’s deep cross and headed home at the far post.

They doubled the advantage on 75 minutes when Martin latched onto a well-weighted through ball from Reo Griffiths, rounded the keeper and slotted into an empty net.

