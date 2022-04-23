Boreham Wood end long wait for win by beating Bromley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Boreham Wood end long wait for win by beating Bromley

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.37pm
Tyrone Marsh opened the scoring for Boreham Wood (Adam Davy/PA)
Tyrone Marsh opened the scoring for Boreham Wood (Adam Davy/PA)

Boreham Wood ended their run of 10 games without a National League win as they beat Bromley 2-0 at Meadow Park.

It did not take long for the hosts to hit the front as Tyrone Marsh fired an effort past Ellery Balcombe in the Bromley goal in the fifth minute.

Early in the second half, the visitors should have been level when Michael Cheek’s header was cleared off the line before Liam Trotter headed wide from close range.

Boreham Wood doubled their advantage with 18 minutes to go when Dennon Lewis fired a ball across to Scott Boden, who bundled home from close range.

Bromley pressured the Boreham Wood defence late on with James Alabi’s low driven effort being held by Nathan Ashmore as the hosts secured the points.

