Leaders Wigan made to wait for promotion after being held by Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Leaders Wigan made to wait for promotion after being held by Plymouth

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.41pm
Jack Whatmough scored for Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jack Whatmough scored for Wigan (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wigan are still one point off confirming automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One after being held 1-1 by Plymouth at the DW Stadium.

The home side did everything but score in an utterly dominant first half.

Jordan Cousins, Callum Lang, Will Keane and Max Power all went close, only to be denied by a matter of inches or desperate defending.

Power then headed just wide shortly after the restart, before Plymouth showed for the first time as an attacking unit.

And an awful blunder by Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos, who could not hold a routine free-kick, allowed Luke Jephcott to poke home the opening goal after 64 minutes.

Wigan’s response was good, with Jack Whatmough firing home at the far post 10 minutes later.

The home side threw everything at a winning goal, but were almost caught at the other end as Dan Scarr headed against the bar from a corner.

There was still time for drama in stoppage time, as Wigan midfielder Tom Pearce looked to be tripped in the area, only for the officials to decide otherwise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier