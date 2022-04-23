Charles Vernam bags a goal and an assist as Bradford see off sorry Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Charles Vernam bags a goal and an assist as Bradford see off sorry Scunthorpe

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.55pm
Charles Vernam netted Bradford’s second goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Charles Vernam netted Bradford’s second goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mark Hughes enjoyed his first home win as Bradford manager as the Bantams beat already-relegated Scunthorpe with a 2-1 League Two victory at Valley Parade.

The result ended a run of nine home matches without a win, five of them since Hughes became manager at the end of February.

Bradford made the perfect start, going ahead after just 18 seconds through midfielder Jamie Walker – on loan from Hearts – following a four-man move.

Lee Angol collected a headed clearance from Fiacre Kelleher and played the ball out to Charles Vernam on the left, who crossed the ball into the goalmouth where Walker slipped it past goalkeeper Rory Watson.

Before Scunthorpe could recover, the home side scored a second goal, Vernam firing low into the corner of the net from 20 yards after five minutes.

Angol was denied, first by Ryan Delaney and then by Watson as Bradford were in search of a third before Scunthorpe pulled one back after 33 minutes.

Rekeil Pyke blocked Alex Bass’ clearance and the ball rebounded into the empty net off goalkeeper Bass for an own goal.

At the other end, Dion Pereira had a shot charged down and Vernam sped down the left before cutting in, only to see his right-footed shot rebound from the underside of the crossbar three minutes before half-time.

Bradford dominated the second half without being able to add to their score but their early two-goal burst was enough to give them their first home win since beating Salford on January 16 and only their fifth at Valley Parade this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier