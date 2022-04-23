Paul Warne delighted as Rotherham keep promotion in their own hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Paul Warne delighted as Rotherham keep promotion in their own hands

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 5.57pm
Paul Warne saw his side come from behind to earn a crucial win (Will Matthews/PA)
Paul Warne saw his side come from behind to earn a crucial win (Will Matthews/PA)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is pleased his side have their destiny in their own hands after they rallied to beat Oxford 2-1.

Dan Barlaser went from villain to hero when he stroked home the second-half winner from the penalty spot, having earlier scored an own goal.

It ensured the second-placed Millers remain on the same points as MK Dons in third, but with a better goal difference and a game in hand.

Warne said: “At this moment in time it’s in our hands and if you had offered me that before the game then I would have taken it.

“It’s testament to the league that so many teams have got 80 points. There’s so many good teams and I would love to think we get promoted but whoever takes second spot definitely deserves it.

“Fortunately we got the goal just before half-time and it gave the lads a real boost. It definitely settled us down.

“We got the goal at a really good time and second half we looked back to our glowing best and could have got a couple more goals.

“While it’s 2-1, it’s edgy. I am just really pleased to finish the regular season in front of our fans with a win.

“Sometimes it’s just about raw effort. You give yourself a right chance. We had plenty of chances to get the third goal.”

Oxford took a 10th-minute lead when Barlaser diverted Sam Long’s wicked cross into his own goal.

Rotherham got level three minutes into first-half added time with Rarmani Edmonds-Green powering in Ben Wiles’ cross.

With both teams needing victory for their promotion bids, the game opened up in the second period.

Goalkeepers Jack Stevens and Viktor Johansson had to keep out close-range efforts from Richard Wood and Ryan Williams respectively within seconds of one another.

The game swung the Millers’ way on 66 minutes when Barlaser smashed them in front after Chiedozie Ogbene had drawn a foul from Luke McNally.

Rotherham missed chances to make the scoreline more emphatic late on but their win denied Oxford a shot at making the play-offs.

Oxford head coach Karl Robinson said: “I am sick. It’s a sick moment and one that I am struggling with.

“We have accumulated 75 points and with a game to go we have nothing to play for other than pride and for the fans next week.

“We gave far too many free-kicks away in the first half and knew there would be consequences. There was human error at certain stages. We have to learn from it.

“There were other games through the course of the season where we have thrown points away.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier