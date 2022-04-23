Ben Garner thrilled to have Harry McKirdy back in play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ben Garner thrilled to have Harry McKirdy back in play-off push

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 6.05pm
Ben Garner’s side kept alive their play-off hopes (Leila Coker/PA)
Ben Garner's side kept alive their play-off hopes (Leila Coker/PA)

Swindon boss Ben Garner is delighted to have top scorer Harry McKirdy back to fire his side into the play-offs.

A 3-0 win at Hartlepool – as comfortable as the scoreline suggests – was thanks to goals 19 and 20 of the campaign for top scorer McKirdy.

The striker has been absent with a calf injury and has not played since March 19. But he returned in style at The Suit Direct Stadium.

Garner beamed: “Harry back scoring is huge for us. It’s what he does, he could have had a hat-trick and was unfortunate not to get that.

“He cramped up second-half and was smart enough to come off. He’s only trained this week and was smart enough to flag up tightness in his hamstring.

“Staying on would have only made it worse, but I don’t see it being an issue. He showed great timing and movement and it was two clinical finishes.

“One-touch finishes on both occasions and that’s his strength because he’s always on the move. Both goals were down to two fantastic balls in for him and the composure to pick him out. The quality into him was important.”

McKirdy scored the first on 39 minutes from a quick breakaway and a neat pass by Mandela Egbo for a low finish.

His second came on 55 minutes. Jack Payne was the provider for the marksman to net at the near post and he was denied a hat-trick a minute later by covering defender Jake Hull.

The rout was completed on 85 minutes as centre-half Mathieu Baudry turned in from a corner.

Garner added: “The way we played on a really difficult surface pleased me. Some of our football at times was breathtaking and credit to the players.

“Their quality was immense. It was a really professional performance overall. We scored two great goals and it’s pleasing to get one from a set-piece too.

“This was a really professional away performance and it sets us up for Tuesday at home and Forest Green.”

Pools are winless at home in seven games and their season has tailed off since securing League Two status on their return after four years in the National League.

Assistant manager Micky Nelson, with boss Graeme Lee absent through Covid, said: “We lacked ruthlessness. They had it, we didn’t. What happens in both boxes will generally dictate the game.

“We need a grip in midfield and we weren’t ruthless enough in both areas.

“We have two games left and we need to end this poor run of results. It’s about hard work. Players have to show they are willing to work harder than other teams, with and without the ball.”

