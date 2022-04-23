Michael Appleton to shake up Lincoln squad in summer after defeat at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Michael Appleton to shake up Lincoln squad in summer after defeat at Accrington

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 6.05pm
Michael Appleton is planning to shake up his Lincoln squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Michael Appleton is planning to shake up his Lincoln squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Michael Appleton promised a revamp of his Lincoln side after they lost 2-1 at 10-man Accrington.

The Imps reached the Sky Bet League One play-offs last season but have battled relegation in this campaign, although both them and Accy secured their third-tier status for next season ahead of this game.

Stanley opened the scoring in the 34th minute when Tommy Leigh headed the ball goalwards and Colby Bishop, on the line with Imps defender Adam Jackson, forced the ball into the net for an own goal.

Accrington doubled their lead in the 59th minute when Ethan Hamilton’s strike was pushed out by keeper Jordan Wright but into the path of Bishop, who fired into the empty net.

Stanley lost goalkeeper Toby Savin in the 61st minute when he was sent off for handling outside his area and Lewis Fiorini scored a consolation for Lincoln in the third minute of stoppage time.

Appleton also lost two players to injury in the opening 30 minutes: Conor McGrandles suffered medial ligament damage and Ben House broke his collarbone and went straight to hospital.

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” said Appleton. “We suffered serious injuries to Conor and Ben and, for some reason, the players didn’t really recover from it.

“We gave away two criminal goals and there are one or two in there who didn’t take responsibility. I made it clear in the dressing room to not be surprised if it’s the last game one or two players play for the club.

“I had to be careful what I said. A few players coped with the physicality of Accrington and took responsibility and had a go but some were found wanting.

“I will talk to individuals privately but it should be your personal pride that you want to be competitive.

“We could have been two or three up before they scored and when they got one, our body language was like we were three or four down but it was only early in the game.”

John Coleman’s side are in 13th place and have had a strong record at the Wham Stadium this season.

“I am pleased for Colby to get two goals, he always gives his all and he is such an integral part of what we do here,” said the Stanley boss.

“Up to 75 minutes that was one of our best performances of the season. We had a game plan and the lads stuck to their task. We went 2-0 up and I thought we could have gone on and won by more but Toby has made an error of judgement, the wind hasn’t helped.

“Saying that, I know they scored, but they didn’t really trouble us after that and we did see it out.

“We have had too many red cards recently and it is something we have to learn from for next season. We have to learn from our mistakes and, if it’s one thing which has let us down, it has been our concentration levels and we need to improve on that.”

