Simon Weaver happy Harrogate could ‘turn on the style’ for home fans

Simon Weaver was happy that his Harrogate team “turned on the style” for their loyal supporters during a 3-0 home win over Carlisle.

The Sulphurites had gone seven games without winning at Wetherby Road – equalling their longest sequence since September 2012 – but a Jack Diamond brace and Rory McArdle’s first goal for the club secured a routine triumph over the Cumbrians.

A pleased Weaver said: “That was a thank you to the fans for their continued support because it’s not been an easy season, especially in recent months, but the lads turned on the style and I was really proud of the performance.

“There’s been a lack of confidence around the place and pressure from slipping down the table but, knowing that we are safe now meant the players were more relaxed in this game.

“We created some good chances and could have had more than the three we scored. There was some fast, flowing football and we were back to what we do best after a fear of failure had crept in over recent weeks.

“After we got the second goal, there was more freedom of expression in our play and it was great to see.”

Harrogate, who were early-season frontrunners in the division, currently sit 19th in the table, but Weaver has set his players the target of climbing at least three positions with two games left to play.

He added: “We have achieved what we intended to do because we have preserved our Football League status and now we must see if we can build from here.

“I want us to try and see if we can finish higher than last season which is feasible and, considering all the injuries we have had too, that would be an improvement. To finish above 17th would feel like some reward after a hard campaign.”

Interim Carlisle manager Paul Simpson pulled few punches in assessing his team’s performance, arguing it proved why an overhaul is needed next season.

He fumed: “That was tough and a bit embarrassing to be honest. We lost probably every first contact and every second contact and were pulling out of tackles and not running and, if you don’t get the basics right, you’ve not got a chance of winning any game.

“The first half was absolutely shambolic and, luckily, our keeper made a good save to stop us going in 3-0 down at half-time. In the second half, they were maybe a little bit better but they were still getting five against two on counter attacks and that’s not about tactics.

“I think maybe Monday’s win against Mansfield kidded us a bit and this game perhaps made it clear, what we have said all along, that an overhaul is needed.”