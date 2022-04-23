Simon Weaver happy Harrogate could ‘turn on the style’ for home fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Simon Weaver happy Harrogate could ‘turn on the style’ for home fans

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 6.15pm
Simon Weaver’s side ended their wait for a home win (John Walton/PA)
Simon Weaver was happy that his Harrogate team “turned on the style” for their loyal supporters during a 3-0 home win over Carlisle.

The Sulphurites had gone seven games without winning at Wetherby Road – equalling their longest sequence since September 2012 – but a Jack Diamond brace and Rory McArdle’s first goal for the club secured a routine triumph over the Cumbrians.

A pleased Weaver said: “That was a thank you to the fans for their continued support because it’s not been an easy season, especially in recent months, but the lads turned on the style and I was really proud of the performance.

“There’s been a lack of confidence around the place and pressure from slipping down the table but, knowing that we are safe now meant the players were more relaxed in this game.

“We created some good chances and could have had more than the three we scored. There was some fast, flowing football and we were back to what we do best after a fear of failure had crept in over recent weeks.

“After we got the second goal, there was more freedom of expression in our play and it was great to see.”

Harrogate, who were early-season frontrunners in the division, currently sit 19th in the table, but Weaver has set his players the target of climbing at least three positions with two games left to play.

He added: “We have achieved what we intended to do because we have preserved our Football League status and now we must see if we can build from here.

“I want us to try and see if we can finish higher than last season which is feasible and, considering all the injuries we have had too, that would be an improvement. To finish above 17th would feel like some reward after a hard campaign.”

Interim Carlisle manager Paul Simpson pulled few punches in assessing his team’s performance, arguing it proved why an overhaul is needed next season.

He fumed: “That was tough and a bit embarrassing to be honest. We lost probably every first contact and every second contact and were pulling out of tackles and not running and, if you don’t get the basics right, you’ve not got a chance of winning any game.

“The first half was absolutely shambolic and, luckily, our keeper made a good save to stop us going in 3-0 down at half-time. In the second half, they were maybe a little bit better but they were still getting five against two on counter attacks and that’s not about tactics.

“I think maybe Monday’s win against Mansfield kidded us a bit and this game perhaps made it clear, what we have said all along, that an overhaul is needed.”

