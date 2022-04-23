Andy Garner pleased to see Lucas Akins get off the mark for Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Andy Garner pleased to see Lucas Akins get off the mark for Mansfield

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 6.23pm
Andy Garner was on media duties for Mansfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Andy Garner was on media duties for Mansfield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mansfield’s first-team coach Andy Garner was delighted to see forward Lucas Akins finally grab his first goal for the club in the crucial 2-0 home win over Crawley.

The promotion-chasing Stags desperately needed the win after back-to-back defeats and Akins netted the all-important second goal after 72 minutes, shortly after a second yellow card for James Tilley had left in-form Crawley with 10 men.

Garner said: “That win was massive and even better was the performance they put on. I thought we were excellent against a good side who have had results on their travels, so we had to be at our best.

“I think at times we played some fantastic football and scored two fantastic goals.

“I’m so relieved for Lucas that he’s got a goal as it has been playing on his mind for a long time now.

“We told him to relax, settle down and it would come and I’m so happy for him. It was a great header too.

“We have known him for a long time and he gives everything he’s got. We also know the other side of him when he hasn’t scored goals and it’s affected him.

“Hopefully this will help him massively and he will go on and score a few more.”

Mansfield led at the break through Jamie Murphy’s volley from 12 yards in the 26th minute, with Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris making a string of fine saves to keep the score down.

Jordan Tunnicliffe headed another Murphy effort off the line and Morris denied Rhys Oates one-on-one.

But, after the red card, the points were sealed as Akins guided a fine header inside the left-hand upright from six yards from a Stephen McLaughlin cross.

Crawley had assistant manager Lewis Young in charge after manager John Yews was suspended by the club over allegations of discriminatory language and behaviour towards his players.

“It’s been a long 24-hour period for the boys and staff,” said Young. “As crazy as it sounds after a 2-0 loss I have great pride in the group, just sticking together and going out there trying their best. That’s all we ask.

“It was disappointing to see the run come to an end as we’ve been really decent in recent games. Five wins out of six doesn’t just happen by chance.

“Even with 10 men at the end we still had the composure and quality at times to play and create chances. It just shows the character in the group.

“You have to give credit to Mansfield. I thought they were really good on the day. They were the much better team for long periods.

“They are going great guns and are right up there in that lottery of the play-offs and that’s where we want to strive to be.

“It just shows how far we’ve come as a club and as a group that we’ve come to Mansfield away and are disappointed not to get anything.”

