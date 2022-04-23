Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi claims racial abuse from crowd in Charlton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Shrewsbury keeper Marko Marosi claims racial abuse from crowd in Charlton defeat

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 6.27pm
Marko Marosi claimed he was racially abused at Charlton (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill was angry after Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi claimed to have been racially abused by a supporter during their 2-0 defeat at Charlton.

The Slovakian reacted to a comment from the crowd before his side conceded a second goal from a free-kick.

A hold-up of over five minutes also saw official Sam Purkiss talk to ground security at The Valley.

Cotterill did not want to dwell further on the incident, but he could not hide his contempt.

He said: “Our goalkeeper had something shouted at him. I’m not prepared to repeat it, if I did it would be very offensive.

“It’s certainly not timely in this moment, with what’s going on in the world.

“And also, to get his nationality right would be handy.

“He’s OK, it’s not a nice thing that happened today, I don’t know if it’s the first time it’s happened to him in his career.

“I don’t think Marko will press charges. It’s best to let it go, otherwise he’ll be targeted – I think it was more about getting the person out of the ground for what he said to him.”

The incident overshadowed a win for the south London side, secured with two second-half goals.

After a disappointing first half, Shrewsbury created the first chance three minutes after the restart.

Craig MacGillivray pulled off a fine double save: firstly from Ryan Bowman, then from a follow-up by Joshua Daniels.

Conor Washington avoided the offside trap in the 63rd minute and broke through on goal, but Marosi blocked his shot.

The hosts went ahead a minute later when Jayden Stockley headed home from an Albie Morgan corner.

The Marosi incident saw the 28-year old react to a comment from a supporter, which ended with a fan being removed from the stadium.

The delay proved to be significant, as substitute Chuks Aneke netted with his head after a Morgan delivery.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson was careful with his words regarding the alleged incident.

However, he was pleased with the result at the final home game for his side this season – and praised strikers Washington and Stockley.

He said “There’s been an incident – the goalkeeper made an allegation of racism, it’s a delicate matter.

“The club will now look into it.

“I’m really pleased to get the win, it’s not been the most ideal campaign. Supporters will get behind you if you give them something to cling to.

“Washington and Stockley are really good front partners at this level, we’ve only lost one when those two have started.

“We have won six of the last nine games, the results have been really good recently.”

