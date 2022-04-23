David Gray urges Hibernian to enjoy overdue win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
David Gray urges Hibernian to enjoy overdue win

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 6.39pm
David Gray made a winning start to his latest spell as caretaker (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Gray made a winning start to his latest spell as caretaker (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hibernian caretaker boss David Gray told his players to savour the moment after defeating St Mirren in Paisley.

It was a first league win in two months for the Easter Road side and followed their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Hearts and then the sacking of manager Shaun Maloney.

Gray has been placed in charge until the end of the season and hoped his team would enjoy the victory that arrived courtesy of Ewan Henderson’s second-half strike.

He said: “I enjoy winning, that’s the most important thing, and that’s the feeling and the message I just gave to the players which is to enjoy winning games of football.

“The message was that we need to finish the season as well as we possibly can, use the disappointment of not achieving what we set out to do, which was a fourth-place finish and European football.

“Nobody’s shied away from that, we failed to achieve that, and the reaction has been fantastic. I think the performance and attitude towards the performance today showed that.”

Gray again played down his prospects of succeeding Maloney on a permanent basis.

He added: “The decision has absolutely nothing to do with me. I’ve said many times that this is all about a job I’ve been asked to do between now and the end of the season, which is to try to accumulate as many points as we can.

“It’s been a good start because we got three points but our attention now turns to Livingston and my future’s irrelevant at the moment.”

St Mirren remain in relegation trouble and now sit just five points clear of second-bottom St Johnstone, who they play away from home next weekend.

Manager Stephen Robinson admitted results have not been good enough but backed his players to deliver them to safety.

He said: “I knew we needed points on the board, we didn’t get them. But the boys are giving me absolutely everything. We’re just not getting the rub of the green.

“Hibs had one chance and it’s one goal. We hit the bar, it’s just not going our way at the moment.

“I said to the boys that I’ll take the criticism as results haven’t been good enough since I came in. It was five massive games before today and now it’s four. It’s still very much in our hands.”

