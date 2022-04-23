Neil Harris frustrated Gillingham ‘couldn’t defend’ in loss to Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Neil Harris frustrated Gillingham ‘couldn’t defend’ in loss to Portsmouth

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 7.07pm
Neil Harris suffered defeat and a red card (Mike Egerton/PA)
Neil Harris slammed Gillingham’s defending as they slipped back into the relegation zone after losing 3-1 at Portsmouth.

Harris was sent off for protesting about the amount of first-half stoppage time, adding insult to injury.

The Gills boss said: “It’s disappointing, because we are now back in the relegation zone.

“We didn’t do enough defensively, so it’s a frustrating afternoon for sure. We went for a back five because we couldn’t defend earlier in the season with a back four.

“You can’t come to Fratton Park and talk about starting well, slow it down, frustrate the crowd. You’ve got to be professional with the job, and it was disappointing to go behind as early as we did.

“I’ve questioned why the referee has played beyond the minute’s added time, which has allowed Pompey to get their second, and he sends me off for foul and abusive language.

“We are going to be in the bottom four next Saturday but if you had said to me 11 weeks ago when I came in that going into the Rotherham game we needed a result to stay up, I’d have bitten your hand off.”

It only took three minutes for Pompey to open the scoring. Marcus Harness crossed low after a one-two with Hayden Carter and Ronan Curtis beat David Utonda to the ball to hammer it into the roof of the net.

Gillingham equalised when a long cross from Ben Reeves eluded everyone and the ball dropped for Ryan Jackson to volley home from a wide angle.

But Pompey retook the lead right on the stroke of half-time. A Sean Raggett cross was totally missed by Jackson and the unmarked Curtis had plenty of time to steer the ball past Aaron Chapman.

Pompey increased their lead with a powerful Clark Robertson header from a Michael Jacobs corner.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley said: “I think it was a really good performance from us today, really professional.

“We scored an early goal and had good control over the game. They scored a very good goal against the run of play but we were able to wrestle back the momentum and get the second right on half-time.

“I thought on the whole it was a very good performance. I was really pleased for Ronan. I thought Joe Morell controlled the game. Hayden Carter is getting better and better each game.

“In fact, there were several good performances today, and it’s difficult when you are playing against a team fighting for their lives.

“Neil has done an amazing job since going there.”

