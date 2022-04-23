Oldham’s relegation confirmed following chaotic scenes at Boundary Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Oldham’s relegation confirmed following chaotic scenes at Boundary Park

By Press Association
April 23 2022, 7.17pm Updated: April 23 2022, 8.17pm
Oldham fans invaded the pitch to protest during the match against Salford (Lee Morris/PA).
Oldham’s 115-year stay in the Football League came to a chaotic end at Boundary Park.

A 79th-minute pitch invasion by Latics fans protesting against owner Abdallah Lemsagam initially halted proceedings with Salford leading 2-1 and the club’s relegation rivals Stevenage and Barrow both leading in their fixtures.

Both sets of players were escorted off the field by referee Bobby Madley, with the last of the protestors then not leaving the pitch for almost an hour.

After an initial announcement at the ground that the game had been abandoned, the EFL later insisted it must restart, which it did at 6.28pm behind closed doors.

The final 11 minutes plus stoppage time produced little further goalmouth action, meaning the match finished 2-1.

Oldham, who had issues with pitch invasions earlier in the season, are now likely to face severe punishment from the Football Association and the EFL.

Earlier, furious fans chanted “We want our club back” and “We’re not going anywhere” as stewards struggled to maintain order.

They also held up a banner on the pitch which read “Get out of our club”.

Salford co-owner Gary Neville, who was at the match, tweeted during the pitch invasion: “Just left Oldham v Salford. Oldham fans on the pitch and it’s pretty moody.”

A confirmed fourth straight loss means Oldham are the first former Premier League side to drop out of the league.

Angela Rayner, the Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne, sympathised with the club’s supporters.

She said on Twitter: “Solidarity with all Oldham supporters today.

“You are the heart and soul of this club and it’s devastating to see true fans paying the price for others’ mistakes.

“Your voice must now be listened to. Speak truth to power, stick together and be back stronger.”

The afternoon started with Oldham’s Junior Luamba planting a free header wide early on before Salford replied by opening the scoring in the eighth minute.

Oldham fans spill on to the pitch
Oldham fans spill on to the pitch (Lee Morris/PA).

Former Latics striker Matt Smith tucked home a rebound after Brandon Thomas-Asante’s shot came back off a post.

Oldham levelled in the 33rd minute when Davis Keillor-Dunn converted a penalty after his initial goal-bound strike appeared to strike the arm of Jordan Turnbull.

Hallam Hope headed against the crossbar for the home side before Salford struck again in first-half added time when Thomas-Asante headed home Ibou Touray’s cross.

Hope forced Salford goalkeeper Tom King into a smart diving save on the hour, while Kyle Jameson headed narrowly off target.

With Stevenage and Barrow in front meaning Oldham were effectively down, fans then invaded the pitch and the players were taken off.

Neither club issued any further reaction to the scenes after the game was finally completed at 6.43pm, but the EFL did release a statement explaining the decision to restart the game.

A spokesperson said on the EFL Communications’ Twitter account: “Despite the earlier announcement of the abandonment of the fixture, after discussions with both clubs, match officials and stadium security it was agreed the match could be concluded today.

“The decision was taken in order to maintain the integrity of the competition given the importance of the fixture at both ends of the League Two table.”

