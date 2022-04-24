Callum Davidson says Shaun Rooney will be a key player for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson says Shaun Rooney will be a key player for St Johnstone

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 10.07am
Callum Davidson are in a relegation battle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson are in a relegation battle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson believes Shaun Rooney will prove to be a key player for St Johnstone between now and the end of the season.

The defender scored the equaliser against Dundee at Dens Park on Saturday to secure a precious point as Saints try to claw their way clear of the relegation play-off spot.

St Johnstone have narrowed the gap on St Mirren and Aberdeen, who are directly above them in the cinch Premiership table, to five points.

Saints face the Buddies at McDiarmid Park next week and Davidson is looking for Rooney – who had an operation on a long-term ankle problem in February – to drive the team on once more.

Davidson said: “We have missed him this season especially in both boxes. I thought his second-half performance was excellent.

“I also thought he led the group and I am delighted he got the goal. He is going to be a valuable player for us in the next four games.”

Saints were a goal behind and second best to a fired-up Dundee side at half-time on Saturday but Davidson revealed there were no harsh words from him at the interval.

The former Scotland defender said: “I told them to just relax and to move the ball quicker. That was the message, it wasn’t a kick up the backside.”

Davidson admitted that his players were caught in two minds after equalising.

They knew that a draw would keep them five points clear of bottom-of-the-table Dundee with just four games left while going for the win that would all-but send the Dark Blues down could come back to haunt them.

Davidson said: “We lost a really poor goal, then after that we had a lot of possession but we struggled to break them down.

“We didn’t move the ball quickly enough. Second half the tempo and the passing was better – there was more energy.

“Our football was excellent and we deservedly got back into the game. After that it was a little bit like, ‘do you want the point or do you want the three points?’.

“It was a really hard one. I think you could sense a bit of hesitation from my players there.

“But we are delighted with the courage and character they showed especially after going 1-0 down.

“They could have collapsed and we weren’t finding a way through Dundee once they sat in but we managed to in the second half and credit to them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier