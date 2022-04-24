Jim Goodwin admits there is a lack of confidence among Aberdeen playing squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jim Goodwin admits there is a lack of confidence among Aberdeen playing squad

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 11.33am
Jim Goodwin’s Aberdeen were beaten (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin admitted there is a lack of confidence among the playing squad at Pittodrie after a controversial 2-1 defeat to Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

Livi goalkeeper Max Stryjek escaped a red card for his clash with Vicente Besuijen just moments before Nicky Devlin slid the visitors into the lead.

Jason Holt doubled the visitors’ advantage from the penalty spot before Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie was sent off for a second bookable offence. Scotland international Lewis Ferguson netted a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Goodwin reflected on the defeat, saying: “I can’t dress it up any other way. I thought we were the better team, and the boys gave their all.

“I think there’s a real lack of confidence throughout the group and it’s there for all to see.

“We have to dust ourselves down and look forward to Dundee. We need a win, it’s as simple as that.

“There seems to be a bit of bad luck, but that’s part and parcel of football. We have to go again – we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.”

Livingston assistant manager Marvin Bartley took charge of the team in the absence of ill manager David Martindale, and insists his squad are looking up rather than down as they went five points clear of the Dons, and 10 clear of the relegation play-off place.

Only goal difference separates them from seventh-placed Hibs and Bartley said: “Until it’s mathematically impossible for us to go down you can’t be too sure, but we’re looking up the way.

“Hibs have a better goal difference than us at the moment. We’ve spoken a lot about being best of the rest both in the dressing room and in the media – we now have to go and do that on the pitch.”

