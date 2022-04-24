‘Big summer ahead’ for Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock after promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
‘Big summer ahead’ for Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock after promotion

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 2.27pm
Derek McInnes led Kilmarnock to the Championship title (PA)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is eyeing a period of stability for the club after clinching promotion at the first time of asking.

Killie sealed the cinch Championship trophy on Friday night with a 2-1 win over nearest challengers Arbroath with Blair Alston’s last-minute winner ensuring the title race did not go down to the last game.

Killie were fifth when former Aberdeen manager McInnes took over in January but a seventh consecutive home win saw them over the line in front of 11,500 fans and three sold-out home stands at Rugby Park.

McInnes said: “We’ve got a big summer ahead but these things can wait. I’m delighted for the chairman Billy (Bowie), Phyllis (McLeish) and Cathy (Jamieson).

“I felt a good connection as soon as I spoke to them and there’s a lot of good people at this club.

“I’m now the fourth manager since Steve (Clarke) left (in 2019) and that brings its complications.

“The club needs a bit of stability and we will make sure that we are the best version of our club going into next season in the Premiership.”

McInnes vowed to soak up the title success before focusing on those rebuilding plans and arranged a gathering with his players on Sunday to “celebrate properly”.

“It is important to celebrate these days as football is tough at times – injuries, relegations, and players worrying about contracts,” he said.

“So when the good times come, you’ve got to enjoy them.

“It’s something that I have been guilty of, not celebrating the success I’ve had as much as I should, but I’ll certainly enjoy this one.”

