Chelsea battle back to beat Tottenham and remain on track for WSL title defence

Chelsea overcame the first-half dismissal of goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger and a one-goal deficit to defeat Tottenham 3-1 and stay on course for a successful defence of their WSL title.

Fifth-placed Tottenham took an early lead when Molly Bartrip’s corner clipped the post and bounced into the net off Sophie Ingle for an own goal but Guro Reiten equalised with a mis-hit cross that flew into the net.

With 33 minutes gone, Chelsea keeper Berger was shown a red card after taking out Rachel Williams when she was played through on goal.

Three HUGE points! 😍 pic.twitter.com/phZSDD3ffR — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 24, 2022

Despite the numerical disadvantage, though, it was Emma Hayes’ side who came out on top, Sam Kerr heading in substitute Jonna Andersson’s cross with 19 minutes left and Jessie Fleming powering in a shot from outside the box with the final action of the game.

Manchester City made it 10 victories in a row in all competitions with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Leicester.

Caroline Weir opening the scoring and two more goals before half-time gave City breathing space, Lauren Hemp chipping in before Julie Blakstad grabbed her first goal for the club.

A big win against the Foxes! 💪 🔵 4-0 🦊 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/gI5RJoi5yB — Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) April 24, 2022

The fourth arrived from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, Demi Lambourne bringing down Hemp and Alex Greenwood sending the keeper the wrong way.

West Ham moved up to sixth place with a 2-1 victory over Reading. Emma Snerle gave the visitors the lead just after half-time and Yui Hasegawa doubled their advantage late on before Faye Bryson scored a consolation.

Arsenal kept themselves a point behind Chelsea after a 3-0 win at Everton later on Sunday.

Caitlin Foord broke the deadlock shortly before half-time when she slotted in a pass from Leah Williamson.

It was 2-0 to the Gunners in the 67th minute after Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema set up Beth Mead for the England striker’s 50th WSL goal.

Jordan Nobbs wrapped things up with 15 minutes to go when she fired into the top corner after a one-two with Mead.

Manchester United saw their Champions League qualification push dented after being held to a goalless draw at Aston Villa.

Martha Thomas went close in the first half for United, but Villa’s stand-in goalkeeper Sian Rogers, deputising for injured England international Hannah Hampton, made a smart save.

United sit third, a point ahead of City, but having played a match more.