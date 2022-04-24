Charles Leclerc cannot afford costly mistakes if he wants title – Nico Rosberg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Charles Leclerc cannot afford costly mistakes if he wants title – Nico Rosberg

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 7.25pm Updated: April 24 2022, 8.35pm
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (Luca Bruno/AP)
Nico Rosberg says Charles Leclerc can ill-afford any more mistakes if he wants to beat Max Verstappen to the world championship.

Leclerc fluffed his lines at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he ran over the kerbs at the Variante Alta and slid backwards into the barrier as he chased second-placed Sergio Perez.

Leclerc recovered to the pit lane for a new front wing, emerging in ninth before passing Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel and Yuki Tsunoda to finish in sixth place.

But Verstappen, who took pole position before winning Saturday’s sprint race and then claiming the fastest lap en route to a commanding lights-to-flag victory on Sunday, has reduced the championship deficit to Leclerc from 46 points – before the weekend – to 27.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, said: “Charles Leclerc, oh my God, if you are fighting for a title against Max Verstappen you just cannot allow yourself to spin out when you are driving on your own.

“Yes, he was hunting down Perez, but the pressure was on Perez, not on Charles, so to spin like that, my goodness, he has to avoid that for the rest of the season if he wants to win the championship.

Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg won the F1 title in 2016 (David Davies/PA)

“He just went in way too fast. He was pretty lucky not to have more damage.”

Leclerc’s spin was the first major mistake of his championship bid.

It capped a disappointing weekend for Ferrari on home soil after Carlos Sainz beached his car following a coming together with McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo on the opening lap.

“It is a big shame,” said Leclerc. “The spin should not have happened today. Third was the best I could do, we didn’t have the pace for much more, but I was too greedy.

“I paid the price for it and lost seven potential points. Seven points that could be valuable at the end of the championship. This shouldn’t happen again.”

Verstappen’s victory was the perfect tonic for his retirement in Melbourne a fortnight ago.

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen (left) and Sergio Perez
Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen (left) and Sergio Perez finished first and second (David Davies/PA)

He said: “To have a weekend like this is just incredible. It was a very lovely Sunday. It was more or less a perfect weekend. Everything went well for us and it’s a great boost.

“Today was all about judging the conditions, making the right calls and staying very focused and we did that very well.”

