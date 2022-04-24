Tyson Fury and Liverpool celebrate big wins – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association April 24 2022, 8.07pm Tyson Fury and Jurgen Klopp celebrated important wins (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24. Boxing Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte. I Came I Saw I Conquered 👑🥊Thank you Wembley, We Made History!God Bless You All, My Family and My Team. All Glory Be To My Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ #GypsyKing pic.twitter.com/SYsX17A9vA— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 24, 2022 TYSON FURY JUST DID THE DANG THING 🤯 #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/TzcQhlvO5r— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022 Absolute scenes when the fight was waved off 🤩 #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/A7TS8G9sSr— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022 𝐈𝐓 𝐖𝐀𝐒 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐀 𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌@Tyson_Fury x #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/ux2sa9C8dK— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 23, 2022 The big man @Tyson_Fury has said he's finished. The mad thing is that he's still getting better! He's in a league of his own compared to the rest. Absolute masterclass pic.twitter.com/U1XOLPrCfq— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) April 24, 2022 ❤️ The people's champion @Tyson_Fury creating the most meaningful moments in victory. #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/vBB61JLfM3— Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) April 23, 2022 He cannot retire till he beats Joshua! #TysonFury— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 24, 2022 Football Liverpool boosted their title hopes with derby victory over Everton. A message from Divock after another derby day goal 📲🤩 pic.twitter.com/6YTJh7hCXk— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Andrew Robertson (@andyrobertson94) View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) Red win, red derby… RED HAPPINESS‼️ 💪🏻🔴 https://t.co/GizsjhPMst— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) April 24, 2022 Even though they are competing vs one of the best teams in the last few years in Man City, it must be so exciting being a Liverpool fan the last couple of years. What Klopp has created around the club it’s actually amazing and you can feel the energy in every game. A role model.— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 24, 2022 Chelsea edged out West Ham. Last minute madness. pic.twitter.com/SFHbCU0vG5— Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) April 24, 2022 3 points and a clean sheet needed! Great effort from everybody ! 💪🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/pElPm4qnaa— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) April 24, 2022 All focus turns to Thursday. We go again⚒️— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) April 24, 2022 Gutted with the result and an important point lost on the way, but still 4 games to make the most. COYI ⚒ pic.twitter.com/o7n9AJ6lJy— Arthur Masuaku (@ArthurMasuaku) April 24, 2022 Unbelievable Jeff! Like Tyson Fury I have decided to give up boxing ! pic.twitter.com/E4PfyRN2AY— Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) April 24, 2022 Becks loves spring. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Stuart Pearce celebrated his 60th birthday. A happy 60th birthday to Stuart Pearce! 🥳#threelions pic.twitter.com/GCofvKJm5h— England (@England) April 24, 2022 Neymar was celebrating Paris St Germain’s title win. CAMPEONES 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K78Ne5Aunb— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 24, 2022 What a strike from Joelinton! A stunning finish from Joelinton for yesterday's opener! 💥🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/OdcPuVDQlb— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2022 Christian Eriksen reflected on Saturday’s visit of old friends. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) John Terry enjoyed his time on the golf course. -2 🏌🏻♂️ Best Round Of Golf In The UK 🐥🐥🐥🐥🐥 pic.twitter.com/Xvjh7oEMQx— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) April 24, 2022 Tennis Genie Bouchard teed off. Serena finally made it to the tea room. Emma Raducanu enjoyed her week in Germany. Cricket Jos Buttler travelled in style. Jonny Bairstow had his work cut out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Lando Norris and Liverpool enjoy their celebrations – Monday’s sporting social Anderson trains hard and Alderweireld hits milestone – Tuesday’s sporting social Big day for the Beckhams and Quek introduces son – Monday’s sporting social Big wins and celebrations – Saturday’s sporting social