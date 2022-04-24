Stephen Maguire ‘playing from memory’ as he eyes second round of laser surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Stephen Maguire ‘playing from memory’ as he eyes second round of laser surgery

By Press Association
April 24 2022, 10.31pm
Stephen Maguire is eyeing a place in the world snooker semi-finals (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Stephen Maguire is eyeing a place in the world snooker semi-finals (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bad eyesight and a borrowed cue will not stop Stephen Maguire fancying his chances when he goes head-to-head with Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old has already guaranteed £50,000 by reaching the last eight and plans to spend a slice of his winnings on improving his vision and reimbursing the friend whose cue he borrowed after a below-par first-round win over Shaun Murphy.

Maguire, who revealed he had swapped cues after brushing aside Zhao Xintong in the last 16, said: “I need to get my eyes tested after the tournament – at the moment I feel like I’m playing from memory.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 7 – The Crucible
Stephen Maguire is relishing another showdown with Ronnie O’Sullivan (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“I had laser eye surgery when I was 30 and the girl told me it would last 10 years, so hopefully I will be able to see a wee bit of difference if it’s possible to get it changed.”

Maguire is a two-time Crucible semi-finalist but has not reached the one-table set-up since 2012, when he was surprisingly beaten by 13th seed Ali Carter, a result the Scot considers to be one of his greatest regrets.

“I’d love to play in the one-table set-up again,” added Maguire. “I didn’t do myself justice the last time. It annoys me to this day that I went in and I don’t know who I thought I was to give Ali Carter no respect, and I paid for it.”

2018 Betfred Snooker World Championships – Day Two – The Crucible
Stephen Maguire has lost his three previous Crucible clashes with Ronnie O’Sullivan (Richard Sellers/PA)

Maguire has lost all three of his previous Crucible clashes against O’Sullivan, who swept into the last eight with a 13-4 win over Mark Allen.

And he admitted their first-round clash in 2005, which he led throughout before losing in a final-frame decider, was another of those classic Crucible matches that gave him plenty of cause to wonder what might have been.

“The one that stands out is that first-round match the second time I was here,” admitted Maguire.

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stephen Maguire
Stephen Maguire first met Ronnie O’Sullivan at the Crucible in 2004 (Gareth Copley/PA)

“I should have won that match. I was strangling him and in the end I just said, ‘on you go’. That still haunts me. Who knows what would have happened if I had managed to win that match?

“I have never beaten Ronnie here but I fancy beating anybody. I know how good I can play and how bad I can play. On the good days I’m good, and on the bad days I’m atrocious.

“We’ll see which version turns up on Tuesday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier