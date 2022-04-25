On This Day in 2004: Arsenal win Premier League title at rivals Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
On This Day in 2004: Arsenal win Premier League title at rivals Tottenham

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 6.01am
Arsenal players celebrate after their title win (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Arsenal clinched the Premier League title by drawing 2-2 with Tottenham at White Hart Lane on this day in 2004, and they went on to end the league campaign unbeaten.

Champions with four games left and history in the pipeline, the Gunners confirmed their position as the country’s dominant force at the sweetest of venues for a title triumph, the home of their north London rivals.

Arsene Wenger’s side may have allowed a two-goal lead slip, with Robbie Keane striking a late equaliser from the penalty spot.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira celebrate at White Hart Lane (Sean Dempsey/PA)

However, Newcastle’s victory against Chelsea had already ensured that a point would be enough to hand the title to Arsenal.

Seizing the lead after less than three minutes through Patrick Vieira, Arsenal seemed out of reach after Robert Pires’ strike before half-time.

Spurs mounted a second-half fightback, with Jamie Redknapp’s 61st-minute strike making a game of it.

Soccer – Arsene Wenger File Photo
Arsene Wenger’s side finished the season unbeaten (Sean Dempsey/PA)

When Jens Lehmann was penalised for pushing Keane in the final minute, the Republic of Ireland international converted the penalty to secure a valuable point for his struggling side.

However, the Gunners were still champions and while Anfield 1989 was incredible in its drama and Old Trafford 2002 first hinted at a shift in the power base, White Hart Lane 2004 was not the end of the story.

This mesmerising side were now just four games away from going through the entire season unbeaten, and subsequent draws with Birmingham and Portsmouth followed by wins against Fulham and Leicester duly saw them crowned the ‘Invincibles’.

