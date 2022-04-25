Football rumours: Arsenal plotting Gabriel Jesus swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal plotting Gabriel Jesus swoop

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 7.13am
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly confident of pulling off a swoop for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus. According to the Daily Mail, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is very keen on the 25-year-old, with club bosses already plotting their route to a summer deal.

The Mirror reports Chelsea and Tottenham are monitoring Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano. The 21-year-old has impressed on loan at Brest this season, scoring four goals in 11 appearances and generating interest from across the continent.

Rangers v Olympique Lyonnais – UEFA Europa League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers’ Leon Balogun (left) and Lyon’s Lucas Paqueta (right) (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Newcastle will have to wait out their pursuit of Lucas Paqueta, with the Evening Chronicle reporting the 24-year-old midfielder has informed Lyon he intends to make a decision on his future at the end of the season. Despite this, Magpies bosses are believed to be confident of their chances, with French rivals Paris St Germain cooling on their interest in the Brazil international.

The Times says Roy Keane has emerged as a surprise option to succeed Shaun Maloney as Hibernian manager. Maloney was sacked last week after just 120 days in charge, and Keane has reportedly discussed taking up the role with friends.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Napoli�s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Victor Osimhen: Arsenal are preparing a move for the Napoli striker, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Isco: Marca reports Real Betis are trying to sign the Real Madrid midfielder.

