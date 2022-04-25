Frank Lampard avoids negative outlook after Everton drop into bottom three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Frank Lampard avoids negative outlook after Everton drop into bottom three

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 9.03am Updated: April 25 2022, 9.11am
Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen to avoid the negativity associated with dropping into the bottom three (Richard Sellers/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen to avoid the negativity associated with dropping into the bottom three (Richard Sellers/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard has stressed how important it is for everyone associated with the club not to get sucked into a negative frame of mind after they dropped into the relegation zone.

A 2-0 defeat in the 240th Merseyside derby, coupled with a win for Burnley earlier in the day, saw the Toffees finish the weekend in the bottom three for the first time since December 2019.

However, this is the deepest into a season the club have found themselves in the drop zone since 1998-99 and their 71-year stay in the top flight is starting to look in increasing danger as they are two points adrift.

That situation could be even worse by the time third-placed Chelsea arrive at Goodison Park on Sunday as Burnley travel to fellow strugglers Watford the previous day.

Lampard has insisted they cannot afford to expend any energy on other clubs’ results but spending at least a week in the bottom three, even with a match in hand on the Clarets, will not help the psychology.

“There are 18 points to fight for, that is a lot of points,” he said.

“It is important for the players and fans and club not to get sucked into that in a negative way.

“Be realistic, yes – but there are a lot of games for us to try to win.

Divock Origi scores Liverpool's second
Divock Origi scores Liverpool’s second (Peter Byrne/PA)

“With the attitude we showed (against Liverpool), the togetherness and spirit, and if a few things go our way, we’ll get the results.”

“We showed great organisation away from home, which is something we’ve been striving for.

“Every game we have to be spot on, we have to fight and believe.

“The whole club has to do that, there will be some negative chat (externally), but we’ve been in this fight since I’ve been here.

“If it goes to the end, let’s stand up and take it to the end.”

