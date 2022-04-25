Everton contact PGMOL over refereeing decisions in derby defeat to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Everton contact PGMOL over refereeing decisions in derby defeat to Liverpool

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.37pm Updated: April 25 2022, 1.21pm
Everton were not happy with Stuart Attwell’s display (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton were not happy with Stuart Attwell’s display (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton have contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Board with concerns over some of the refereeing in their 2-0 derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The PA news agency understands the club are unhappy that the second-half incident involving their forward Anthony Gordon, who had previously been booked for diving, and Liverpool defender Joel Matip was not given due consideration.

Referee Stuart Attwell decided no penalty should be awarded and VAR did not intervene as the game continued at 0-0.

Frank Lampard was not happy with the refereeing at Anfield
Frank Lampard was not happy with the refereeing at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Manager Frank Lampard said after the game he felt it should have been a spot-kick – and that it would have been given at the other end for Liverpool – and that is the consensus within the Everton hierarchy.

Last month the club received an apology, following another official complaint, from PGMOL chief Mike Riley following the failure to award a handball against Rodri in the home defeat to Manchester City.

On that occasion referee Paul Tierney was unsighted and the VAR, Chris Kavanagh, decided there was insufficient evidence to show the ball had hit the City midfielder on the arm despite television replays being fairly conclusive.

Everton dropped into the relegation zone on Sunday and are now two points from safety.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]